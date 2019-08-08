US Coast Guard responds to report of plane crash 20 miles off Bimini

MIAMI - U.S. Coast Guard crews based in Miami responded Thursday to a report of plane crash 20 miles west of Bimini.

The incident reportedly involves a single-engine aircraft.

According to Coast Guard officials, the report of the downed plane is unconfirmed at this time, but aircraft crews, a Coast Guard cutter and boats stationed in Miami Beach are responding to the area to investigate.

