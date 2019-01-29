U.S. hands control over Venezuela's U.S. bank accounts to Guaido

WASHINGTON - International challenges to the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro's government are starting to bite harder.

The United States is handing control over Venezuela's U.S. bank accounts to opposition challenger Juan Guaido and Russia says it expects Venezuela to have problems paying its debts.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday certified that Guaido has authority to take control of bank accounts that Venezuela's government has in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other U.S.-insured banks.

Guaido has been recognized as the nation's rightful leader by two dozen nations that contend the re-election of socialist President Nicolas Maduro was a sham, in part because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

