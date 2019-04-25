21 Venezuelan migrants vanish after boat sinks in Caribbean Sea

CARACAS, Venezuela - Officials say they're searching for 21 people who are missing after a boat sank in the Caribbean Sea off the shore of Venezuela.

Lt. Kerron Valere of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard said Thursday that four passengers have been rescued. The small craft left Venezuela a day earlier and overturned in rough seas.

Valere says Venezuela is leading the search for the missing within that nation's waters, and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is assisting.

Venezuelan officials say that most of the passengers were women, and the boat overturned near the island of Patos, roughly 5 miles (8 kilometers) from land.

Officials had initially reported that the boat was carrying 35 passengers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.