Blackouts again hit much of Venezuela

Power outages have hit across Caracas and in other parts of Venezuela about two weeks after the country suffered its worst blackouts ever.
The subway in the Venezuelan capital suspended service because of the power cuts Monday.
Local media reported outages in at least six states in Venezuela, which is in the midst of a political and humanitarian crisis.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - MARCH 09: A man with his face painted in the colors of the Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against the government of Nicolas Maduro on March 9, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leader and self appointed interim President Juan Guaidó summoned Venezuelan's to take the streets and demand the resignation of President Maduro. Images in Ave Victoria Caracas. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
President Nicolas Maduro blamed the outages earlier this month on what he called U.S. sabotage and declared the resumption of electricity as a major victory for his government.
The United States and Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido say the blackouts were the result of years of government graft and incompetence.