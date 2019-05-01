Brazil's president praises Juan Guaidó

CARACAS, Venezuela - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is praising Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó for his effort to topple the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Bolsonaro praised Guaidó's "patriotic and democratic spirit to fight for freedom in his country" in remarks to reporters Wednesday after meeting with Cabinet ministers and military leaders about the situation in the neighboring country.

Bolsonaro also said he had intelligence pointing to a "fissure" within the Venezuelan armed forces.

The Brazilian president also expressed concern that U.S. embargos on Venezuelan oil could impact international oil prices and therefore fuel prices in Brazil.

