Brazil sees point of no return in Venezuela

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Brazil's vice president says that the situation in Venezuela has reached a point of no return.

Former Gen. Hamilton Mourão said Tuesday that either opposition leaders Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López would "be prisoners" or President Nicolas Maduro "would be leaving."

Mourão said, "There is no other way out of this."

Guaidó on Tuesday called for a military uprising, setting off clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Brazil borders Venezuela to the south and recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate president.

President Jair Bolsonaro convened a meeting of top ministers Tuesday to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

In recent years, tens of thousands of Venezuelans have crossed into Brazil seeking food, shelter and medicine.

