Brazil wants to avoid military intervention in Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia - Brazil's vice president says his nation will maintain its strategy of avoiding military intervention when it comes to neighboring Venezuela.

Monday's tweet by Vice President Hamilton Mourao came as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with regional leaders about Venezuela and said that "all options are on the table."

Mourao said Brazilian officials "believe in diplomatic and international economic pressure."

Pence, Mourao and several other top leaders were in the Colombian capital of Bogota for a meeting of the so-called "Lima Group."

The group is a 14-nation coalition of mostly conservative Latin American nations and Canada that has joined together to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to leave power.

The meeting comes two days after a U.S.-backed effort to deliver humanitarian across the border from Colombia and Brazil ended in violence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.