Canada to give $53 million in humanitarian aid to Venezuela

CARACAS - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will give $53 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelans who he says are living under a "dictatorship willing to use force and fear" to maintain its power.

He says the money will go to "trusted partners in neighboring countries to help them support Venezuela and Venezuelans."

The announcement came during a meeting in Ottawa of the Lima Group that includes countries from the Americas that oppose socialist President Nicolas Maduro and recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate interim leader.

Two dozen foreign affairs ministers, ambassadors and other officials from the Americas and Europe were taking part.

