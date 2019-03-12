Colombia: Maduro relatives seek outage relief

CARACAS, Venezuela - Like many other Venezuelans, they were sick and tired of the blackout.

Colombian authorities say 10 people close to President Nicolas Maduro tried to enter the country Monday seeking relief from the power outage.

According to officials, the embattled leader's cousin, Argimiro Maduro, along with his spouse, children and extended relatives complained the heat was unbearable and said they wanted to spend five days in Riohacha until service is restored.

The neighboring Andean nation is recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful president and recently compiled a list of more than 300 people with close ties to Maduro that will not be allowed into Colombia.

Colombia Migration Director Christian Kruger says the relatives were on the no-entry list.

He added that Colombia will not allow Maduro's relatives to vacation while "avoiding the reality of a people in agony."

