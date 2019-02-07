Colombian to Venezuelan military: 'Humanitarian aid now'

CUCUTA, Colombia - A young Venezuelan man is standing near the border bridge where the military has created a barricade and is urging troops to accept humanitarian aid.

Twenty-two-year-old Jose Mendoza stood at the entrance to the Colombian side of the Tienditas International Bridge Wednesday holding a sign that says, "Humanitarian aid now."

Mendoza says he is tired of seeing Venezuelans suffer from food and medical shortages and that the military should stand on the side of the people.

He wants troops to think about their own families as they decide whether or not to accept the aid from the U.S.

Members of the National Guard have blocked the bridge where the aid is expected to arrive with a tanker and two large cargo containers.

