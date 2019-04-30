Cuba, Bolivia denounce 'coup d'etat' attempt

HAVANA, Cuba - Two of the key allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are denouncing an attempted "coup d'etat" in the country.

Bolivian President Evo Morales issued a call via Twitter Tuesday urging Latin American governments "to condemn the coup d'etat in Venezuela and keep the violence from claiming innocent lives."

He blamed the U.S. for "provoking violence and death in Venezuela."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also sent a tweet backing Maduro and calling on the U.S. to "halt aggressions against the peace."

The U.S. backs opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been joined in the streets of Caracas by some soldiers and is urging the armed forces to oust Maduro.

