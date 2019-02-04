Czechs join in rejection of Venezuela's Maduro

CARACAS - The Czech Republic has joined other European Union nations in recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

The Czech center-left government approved the move on Monday after it was proposed by Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek.

Petricek says the Czechs are coordinating with other EU nations.

The Czech Republic joins Germany, Spain, France, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Britain in recognizing Guaido, arguing that Maduro's re-election was illegitimate.

Russia opposes that step by EU nations.

Guaido is also supported by the United States and most South American nations.

The head of the opposition-led National Assembly declared himself Venezuela's legitimate ruler on Jan. 23.

