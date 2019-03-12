EU warns against military action in Venezuela

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini. 2018 File Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

CARACAS, Venezuela - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says no military action from inside or outside Venezuela would be acceptable to resolve the "dramatically" deteriorating situation in the country.

She told the U.N. Security Council in New York on Tuesday that "a solution cannot be, and should never be, imposed from the outside."

But she said that "an international initiative can help build a peaceful and democratic way out of the crisis."

She noted that an International Contact Group with European and Latin American countries has been created "to help create the conditions for a political process that would lead to free and fair presidential elections."

Mogherini said the EU is also working with U.N. agencies "to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need inside and outside of the country following the key principles of humanitarian law, and avoiding any politicization of the aid delivery."

