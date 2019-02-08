Former Venezuelan diplomat says 'international humanitarian intervention' is needed

CARACAS - Former Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina, who broke with President Nicolas Maduro in July 2017, says he strongly supports the courage of opposition leader Juan Guaido and wants the Trump administration to keep the military option on the table.

Medina told a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York: "I think we need the strength of the U.S., Brazil, Colombia."

He said Venezuela is now experiencing the worst situation of any country in Latin America, with thousands dead and dying due to a lack of food and medicine.

"The main objective here is to bring humanitarian assistance- and if it must be done by military support, so be it," he said.

"It's not military intervention - it's international humanitarian intervention," Medina added, noting that his grandfather was president of Venezuela during World War II and opposed the Nazis.

"I am not only saying that Maduro is a threat to the maintenance of peace of the region," he said. "He is a clear and present danger and a risk to the national security of the United States. This is a very anti-Western, anti-democratic, anti-American regime."

Medina previously served as a legal adviser at Venezuela's U.N. Mission.

