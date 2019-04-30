Guaidó isn't breaking military's loyalty to Maduro, Arreaza says

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza holds a news conference during the Organization of American States' General Assembly meetings June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza says that the U.S. likely paid a guard to allow opposition activist Leopoldo López escape house arrest as part of an effort to President Nicolás Maduro. Arreaza says the uprising will soon be contained.

Arreaza said in a phone interview with the Associated Press that Maduro is monitoring events closely from the central command facility.

But he says that the thousands of supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaidó who've gathered in eastern Caracas won't succeed in breaking the military's loyalty to Maduro.

López appeared alongside Guaidó with a number of rebellious military members in Caracas on Tuesday and the two called for a military uprising. U.S. officials have sent statements of support.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.