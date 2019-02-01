Guaidó presents plan to shift away from Maduro's socialism in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the U.S-recognized interim president, smiles as he talks during the presentation of his government "Plan Pais" at the Universidad Central de Venezuela on Jan. 31, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo by…

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó presented a new strategy on Thursday in Caracas saying there is a way for his beloved country to get out of the crippling poverty that has turned millions of desperate Venezuelans into refugees.

Guaidó, who has the support of most of the Venezuelan migrants in South Florida, was holding hands with his wife, Fabiana Rosales, as the two walked into the Central University of Venezuela campus for a meeting at the Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences.

Activist Lilian Tintori sat next to Rosales. Tintori's husband, Leopoldo López, is Guaidó's mentor. He remains under house arrest on charges that he incited violence during street protests in 2014 when government forces were accused of human rights violations.

"We have a plan, well thought out, structured," Guaidó said.

The 35-year-old engineer, who has the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, said the National Plan approved by the National Assembly is divided into three phases: Nicolás Maduro's ousting, a transitional government and free elections. He also said access to international humanitarian aid was a priority.

Guaidó said "the organized, systematic and sustained protests will continue until this dictatorship falls."

After his speech ended, Guaidó said he received a report that agents from Maduro's Special Actions Force, or FAES, were looking for Rosales at his mother-in-law's apartment, where his only daughter was waiting for them.

"I will hold you responsible for any threat that you could make to my 20-month-old daughter," Guaidó said.

Hoy lograron que sienta algo que no pensaba era posible:

¡Sentirme aún MÁS UNIDO a las familias venezolanas!

Nos mantenemos firmes. Tenían miedo de que presentáramos el #PlanPaís, que necesita Venezuela, pero fue exitoso nuestro acto, pese al intento de intimidación#VamosBien pic.twitter.com/blqZZbKEiN — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) January 31, 2019

Maduro's administration denied FAES agents were intimidating Guaidó. But despite warnings from U.S. officials to keep away from Guaidó, Maduro's administration is investigating him for treason and terrorism.

While the opposition blames socialism and corruption for turning the OPEC member with the world's largest oil reserves into a country with rampant inflation, Maduro blames it on a U.S.-led economic war.

Guaidó, who was elected to represent the state of Vargas in the opposition-controlled National Assembly in 2015, became the head of the Legislature last year. Since the National Assembly considered Maduro's re-election last year and his 2017 constituent assembly illegitimate, Guaidó cited clauses of the Venezuelan constitution adopted in 1999 to become the interim president Jan. 23.

While Maduro continues to have control of the state-owned oil and gas company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A., or PDVSA, the U.S. granted control over Venezuelan assets and property in U.S.-insured banks to Guaidó's administration on Jan. 29. The Bank of England denied Maduro access to $1.2 billion in gold before the European Union sided with Guaidó.

Although leaders in Russia and China have expressed their support for Maduro, some of their companies have decided to freeze contracts. Maduro also has the support of Bolivia, Nicaragua, Cuba, Turkey and Iran.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday Evrofinance Mosnarbank, set up in 2011 by Venezuela's development bank and Russia's Gazprombank and VTB Group, has been one of the fastest growing lenders as Maduro's administration works around U.S. sanctions to pay suppliers.

Under the U.S. sanctions, refiners buying crude from Venezuela would need to deposit payments for the oil into an account that PDVSA can’t touch. The European Union is considering sanctions on Venezuela.

Human rights activists in Venezuela report at least 40 have died and more than 900 have been arrested. Some of the political prisoners who are reporting torture are as young as 12 years old, according to attorneys with Penal Forum. Despite Maduro's supporters intent to crush dissent, Guaidó and his supporters are planning a Feb. 2 protest.

Weddle is reporting from Caracas and Torres is reporting from Miami.

