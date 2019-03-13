IDB will have until March 15 to decide on Guaido

CARACAS, Venezuela - The 48 member countries of the Inter-American Development Bank will have until March 15 to vote whether they accept opposition leader Juan Guaido as the bank's governor from Venezuela.

An IDB official told The Associated Press the board of 14 executive directors decided to send the board of governors a resolution recognizing Guaido as a governor. Countries usually appoint high-ranking officials as IDB governors.

The Associated Press left a message requesting comment from Armando Leon, the only Venezuelan among the executive directors.

The International Monetary Fund has not made a decision about Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who pledged on Jan. 23 to serve as interim president of the South American country and has been recognized by many countries who argue Nicolas Maduro's re-election as president was invalid.

