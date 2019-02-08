International group of parliamentarians ask Maduro to stop 'intimidation' of opposition

GENEVA - An international group of parliamentarians is urging Venezuela's government to stop the "ongoing harassment" of opposition lawmakers and denouncing "intimidation" of 60 parliamentarians - including 40 who have allegedly faced physical attacks.

The Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union, which counts 178 parliaments as members, says it's also monitoring the impact of a Venezuelan Supreme Court decision "ordering a blanket investigation into possible criminal conduct by members of the National Assembly."

Rogier Huizenga, secretary of the IPU's human rights committee, expressed concern the opposition-controlled Assembly is "being ill-treated."

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president in Venezuela, a move recognized by several dozen countries, but Nicolas Maduro is refusing to relinquish power.

Huizenga said Friday that the committee has asked to send a mission to Venezuela, and has seen informal signs that this might be agreed.

