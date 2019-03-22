International Monetary Fund holds off on recognizing Venezuela's Guaido

CARACAS, Venezuela - The International Monetary Fund says it's not ready to make a determination on recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a press conference Thursday: "At this point there is not yet clarity."

He also said the IMF continues to monitor the situation "very closely."

He says, "Member countries are in the process of establishing their position," and adds: "We are listening carefully."

The Inter-American Development Bank was the first international financial organization to recognize Guaido as the legitimate president of the South American country, a stand taken by the U.S. and about 50 other countries that contend Nicolas Maduro's re-election last year was rigged.

