Jorge Ramos, Univision crew released after being detained in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela - Univision journalist Jorge Ramos and his news crew were briefly detained in Caracas, Venezuela, after President Nicolas Maduro took issue with Ramos' interview questions, the network said.

Daniel Coronell, president of news for Univision in the United States, said his employees were released after being held against their will for over two hours at the Miraflores Palace.

"They were interviewing Nicolas Maduro, but he didn't like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated," Coronell said on Twitter.

Coronell said their equipment and the recordings of the interview were not returned.

Ramos' daughter, Paola Ramos, said she spoke with her father after he was released.

"He is safe. He told me that 15 minutes into his interview, Maduro stopped him and then forced him and his team into a dark room for 2.5 hours. He was then released without any of his belongings," Paola Ramos said.

Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio called the action unacceptable.

"Apparently, Jorge Ramos was able to call his office and was in the middle of explaining that Maduro had detained him when the phone was taken from him and the call ended," Rubio said. "This is an arrogant regime that feels invulnerable and is now acting with total impunity,"

Venezuela is currently in the midst of a tense political standoff as opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for new elections and an influx of foreign aid into the country. More than 50 foreign countries, including the U.S. and Canada, have recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Maduro has refused to resign or accept foreign aid. Several trucks full of humanitarian aid were blocked from entering the country over the weekend.

