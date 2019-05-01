Juan Guaidó taunts Maduro: 'The usurper has lost'

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó delivers a speech during a demonstration on March 30, 2019 in San Antonio de los Altos, Venezuela. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

CARACAS, Venezuela - Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó has emerged at a public protest a day after his risky call for a military uprising - an appeal that has thus far gone unheeded.

Guaidó said Wednesday that the opposition will need to step up its pressure against President Nicolás Maduro. And he called on supporters to take steps toward a general strike.

With his sleeves rolled up, the 35-year-old lawmaker said his movement is winning, despite the lack of military response on Tuesday. In his words, "The usurper has lost."

Guaidó is recognized as the country's legitimate president by the U.S. and more than 50 other nations.

