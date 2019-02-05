Lima Group urges Venezuela troops to let aid in

CARACAS - A coalition of Western Hemisphere nations is urging Venezuela's military to allow badly needed food and medicine to enter the country as the bloc pushes for a peaceful transition of power in the South American nation.

The call came Monday from the Lima Group, which is made up of nearly a dozen conservative Latin American nations and Canada. It has led the push to recognize opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader and seeks ways to remove President Nicolas Maduro.

The coalition met Monday in Ottawa and issued a declaration saying Venezuela's soldiers must show loyalty to Guaido. The group also said the United Nations and the international community should be ready to step in with humanitarian assistance for Venezuela.

Further, the bloc dismissed the idea of opening negotiations with Maduro, who has used past talks as a stalling tactic.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.