Maduro's 'dictatorship thinks it can intimidate us,' Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido delivers a speech during a demonstration on Jan. 26, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela.

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said security forces showed up at his wife's apartment in an attempt to intimidate him.

"The dictatorship thinks it can intimidate us," Guaido said at the end of a speech Thursday to present the opposition's plan to rescue Venezuela from its economic crisis.

He said his 20-month-old daughter was at the Caracas apartment.

Neighbors immediately rushed to the high-rise apartment building banging pots and pans.

The police appeared to leave shortly after they arrived.

