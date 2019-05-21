Maduro's foreign minister to Aljazeera: Ongoing crisis could last decades

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza holds a news conference during the Organization of American States' General Assembly meetings June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Venezuela's foreign minister told Aljazeera he thinks the conflict between the Venezuelan socialists in power and the opposition could last decades.

Jorge Arreaza, who is in Cuba on Monday and Tuesday, said the United States was violating Venezuela's sovereignty with "economic bombs" that are hurting the Venezuelan people. He said the U.S. has $5 billion blocked saying they are protecting the funds from "the drug-dealing evil dictator" Maduro.

"That's money for vaccines, for seeds, for agriculture. That's money for healthcare, infrastructure, for production in Venezuela, to pay for our international commitments," Arreaza told Aljazeera. "That's what those resources are for. They belong to the Venezuelan people."

Arreaza said Maduro's administration is willing to make concessions during negotiations.

ON THE WEB | Aljazeera (25 min.)

