Mexico offers to help find peace in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY - Mexico is expressing concern over possible escalation of violence and bloodshed in Venezuela.

The Foreign Relations Department has issued a statement reiterating its willingness to seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue and says it is in contact with other countries with the goal of "finding a common path."

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador repeated in a Tuesday morning news conference that he believes in nonintervention and dialogue.

Mexico is not among the nations that have recognized opposition leader Guaidó, who has declared himself the rightful leader of Venezuela in a challenge to Maduro.

