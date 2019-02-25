Pence to Latin American nations: Freeze Venezuela's state oil company assets

BOGOTA, Colombia - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is asking a coalition of mostly Latin American nations to freeze assets of Venezuela's state oil company following a weekend of violent clashes over blocked humanitarian aid.

Pence met in Colombia's capital on Monday with regional leaders in the Lima Group after President Nicolas Maduro's security forces blocked U.S. aid from crossing Venezuela's borders.

At least four protesters died while more than 300 were injured in nationwide clashes.

Pence called on regional leaders to freeze PDVSA assets - a measure taken earlier by the U.S.

He repeated President Trump's threat that "all options are on the table" to push out Maduro, whose re-election the United States and dozens of other countries consider invalid.

Pence says the U.S. is also slapping financial sanctions on officials loyal to Maduro who blocked emergency aid and another in his inner circle.

