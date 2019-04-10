Pence to Venezuelan UN envoy: 'Tell Nicolás Maduro that his time is up'

UNITED NATIONS - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the United States will exert diplomatic and economic pressure to bring about a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, but adds that "all options are on the table."

Pence addressed the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday and urged the United Nations to recognize Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's president in place of Nicolás Maduro and revoke the credentials of Venezuela's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Moncada, who was also seated at the council's horseshoe-shaped table.

Pence told him. "With all due respect Mr. ambassador, you shouldn't be here." The vice president added: "You should return to Venezuela and tell Nicolás Maduro that his time is up. It's time for him to go."

Pence said the United States would be circulating a Security Council resolution to recognize Guaidó and stand with the Venezuelan people "as they rise up ... against intimidation and violence" and for freedom.

