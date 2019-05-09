Police take No. 2 leader of Venezuela congress

National Assembly deputy Carlos Prosperi, right, and opposition leader Edgar Zambrano, left, are both supporters of Juan Guaido. Background photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

CARACAS, Venezuela - Venezuelan lawmakers say security forces have arrested the No. 2 leader in the opposition-controlled congress as political tensions mount in the crisis-wracked nation.

The lawmakers say National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano was in his car when it was surrounded by heavily armed police outside his Democratic Action party's headquarters Wednesday.

Party head Carlos Prosperi says security forces towed the car away with the lawmaker still inside.

Government officials announced that Zambrano and several other lawmakers were under investigation for treason and instigating an insurrection.

Zambrano is one of nine opposition politicians who appeared with opposition leader Juan Guaidó during last week's failed attempt to encourage a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.