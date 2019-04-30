Putin pays 'significant attention' to uprising in Venezuela

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the ongoing military uprising in Venezuela with his top security body.

Russian news agencies on Tuesday quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin raised the current developments in Venezuela during his scheduled meeting with the Security Council.

Peskov said that the meeting "paid significant attention to the news reports about a coup attempt in that country."

He did not elaborate further.

