Russia says US 'artificially provoked' crisis in Venezuela

UNITED NATIONS - Russia's U.N. ambassador says the emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Venezuela called by the United States is just "another episode of a tragedy with several acts in the attempt to change regime in Venezuela."

Vassily Nebenzia said the United States "has artificially provoked a crisis in this country in order to overthrow a legitimately elected leader and replace him with their own pawn."

Russia is a strong supporter of President Nicolás Maduro's government, while the United States and 54 other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president.

At Wednesday's session, Nebenzia called on "the United States to recognize that the Venezuelan people and other people have the right to determine their future."

In his words, "If you want to make America great again, and we're all sincerely interested in seeing that, stop interfering in the affairs of other states."

