Russia warns U.S. to stop interference in Venezuela or face 'serious consequences'

CARACAS, Venezuela - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has strongly criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for interference in Venezuela's political crisis.

A ministry statement issued Wednesday says that Lavrov and Pompeo spoke by phone at the United States' initiative.

It says "The focus was on the situation in Venezuela, where the day before the opposition ... attempted to seize power," with "the clear support of the United States."

It also says the Russians stressed that "Washington's interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, the threat against its leadership is a gross violation of international law."

And it warned that "the continuation of aggressive steps is fraught with the most serious consequences."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.