Spain: U.S. approaches Venezuela like 'western cowboy'

CARACAS, Venezuela - Spain's acting foreign minister says the U.S. government's approach to Venezuela's crisis is "like a western cowboy" who is threatening to draw his gun.

Josep Borrell says the Latin American country needs "a peaceful, negotiated and democratic solution" to its problems.

Borrell told Spanish public broadcaster TVE on Wednesday that Spain and other European countries "will continue to reject any pressure that borders on military intervention" in Venezuela.

U.S. officials have repeatedly said that "all options are on the table" as they weigh how to remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Both Spain and the United States have recognized congress leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president. They say Maduro's re-election last year was fraudulent.

