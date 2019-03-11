Spanish pilots ask airline to avoid Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela - Spain's airline pilots union has asked for Spanish airline Air Europa to stop flying to Venezuela after one of its crews was attacked at gunpoint in Caracas.

The Sepla union said Monday that two pilots and eight more crew members of a flight from Madrid were assaulted on Saturday while going from the airport to their hotel in the Venezuelan capital.

The crew told the union that their van was surrounded by men on three motorbikes who later fled after an exchange of gunfire with a person the crew believed to be a plainclothes police officer. None of the crew members was injured.

The union says Air Europa responded to the attack by ordering the crews of flights to Venezuela to not spend the night in the country.

