Trump: Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is telling Americans to not go to Venezuela, where there's major political turmoil.

Trump tweeted Wednesday there's a "Massive protest expected today." He says, "Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice."

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is looking to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro with nationwide walkouts. Guaido declared himself Venezuela's rightful leader a week ago and says the nation "is set on change."

Maduro's embattled socialist administration has barred Guaido from leaving the country while he's investigated for anti-government activities.

The U.S. and many other nations back Guaido. Trump has imposed sanctions that could starve Venezuela of billions of dollars in oil revenue.

Trump tweets: "Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court."

