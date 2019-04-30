Trump threatens Cuba embargo over Venezuela

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is threatening a "full and complete embargo" and sanctions on Cuba if its troops do not "immediately" cease operations in Venezuela.

Trump's Twitter missive to the longtime U.S. foe comes amid his swift embrace of a Venezuelan opposition effort to spark a military uprising against embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Cuba is among Maduro's staunchest backers amid a U.S.-led effort to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate president.

The U.S. government says about 20,000 Cuban troops and agents are working in Venezuela to prop up Maduro's government, a figure disputed by Cuba.

The Trump administration has repeatedly worked to roll back Obama-era easing of Cold War sanctions on Cuba.

