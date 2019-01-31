UN chief ready to increase UN activities in Venezuela

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers remarks to the press at the United Nations Headquarters on Dec. 6, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

NEW YORK - The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has responded to a letter sent via Twitter by the president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that Guterres reiterated the offer of his "good offices" to find a political solution to the current crisis and emphasized his public concern about the situation and its impact on the Venezuelan people.

Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president last week and asked for international humanitarian assistance coordinated by the U.N. in the letter dated Jan. 26.

Dujarric said Guterres responded that "the United Nations is ready to increase its activities in Venezuela in the areas of humanitarian assistance and development."

But Dujarric said the secretary-general told Guaido that to do this the United Nations needs "the consent and the cooperation" of Nicolas Maduro's government, which is recognized by the U.N.

Dujarric said Guterres "again underscored that recognizing governments" is decided by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, not the secretary-general.

The spokesman said Guterres' letter to Guaido was also sent to Venezuela's U.N. Mission and others who were copied on the letter sent by Guaido.

