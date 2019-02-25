U.S. issues sanctions against 4 Maduro loyalists

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center) speaks at the Balcón del Pueblo of the Miraflores Government Palace on Jan. 23, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela.

WASHINGTON - The United States is imposing new sanctions against allies of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

The Treasury Department on Monday announced the measures against four governors: Omar Prieto of Zulia, Ramon Carrizales of Apure, Jorge Garcia Carneiro of Vargas and Rafael Lacava of Carabobo state.

The move blocks them from financial or commercial transactions with U.S. citizens or entities.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said they had blocked humanitarian aid shipments backed by the United States and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by some 50 nations as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

