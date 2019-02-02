US to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela, Bolton says

WASHINGTON - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton tweeted Friday night that the United States plans to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela despite President Nicolas Maduro's refusal to accept aid.

Bolton's comments come after opposition leader Juan Guaido said late Thursday that he would defy the government aid ban and receive large convoys of medicine into Venezuela with the help of neighboring nations.

Bolton tweeted on Friday: "Pursuant to the request of Interim President Juan Guaido, and in consultation with his officials the US will mobilize and transport humanitarian aid_medicine, surgical supplies, and nutritional supplements for the people of Venezuela. It's time for Maduro to get out of the way."

Guaido declared last week that he's interim president of Venezuela and vowed to topple Maduro's administration. He's backed by the United States and roughly two dozen nations.

