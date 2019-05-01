Venezuela's 2nd in command says opposition leaders 'walking like zombies'

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro talks to President of the Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello before talkig to judges and members of the Supreme Justice Tribunal on its annual opening day of sessions on January 24 in Caracas,…

CARACAS, Venezuela - Socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello says Venezuela's armed forces remain united behind Nicolás Maduro despite opposition calls for them to revolt.

Speaking at a pro-Maduro rally Wednesday, Cabello said the military "as a block" stood their ground, but for a handful of exceptions.

He said opposition leaders are now "walking like zombies" after failing to provoke the widespread uprising urged by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The opposition and Maduro loyalists are staging dueling protests as they try to get the upper hand in the nation's power struggle.

The demonstrations come one day after Guaidó called for troops to join him. Thus far only a few have heeded his call.

