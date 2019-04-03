Venezuela's Guaidó recognizes risk of arrest

Juan Guaidó says he knows he runs the risk of being arrested for pushing to oust Nicolas Maduro.
But a defiant Guaidó said Tuesday that he is undeterred. The 35-year-old opposition leader spoke publicly moments after an assembly loyal to Maduro stripped him of his immunity from prosecution.
The move by the National Constituent Assembly paves the way for his prosecution and potential arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president.
Guaidó has backing from more than 50 nations, including the United States, which reject Maduro as illegitimately elected.
Maduro blames Washington for trying to install a puppet government to seize Venezuela's vast oil reserves.
1 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó leaves a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
2 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó delivers a speech during a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
3 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó delivers a speech during a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
4 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó talks to supporters as leaving a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
5 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó smiles as leaving a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
6 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó poses for a selfie as he leaves a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
7 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó leaves a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
8 of 11
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 02: Opposition supporters listen to Juan Guaido's speech during a press conference after National Constituent Assembly withdraws his political inmunity on April 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Juan Guaidó, declared interim president by the National Assembly, is recognized by many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim rule. On April 1, 2019 President of the Supreme Court of Justice Maikel Moreno asked the Constituent Assembly to revoke the parliamentary immunity of Guaidó. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Hide Caption
9 of 11
10 of 11
11 of 11
Getty Images