Venezuela's Guaidó recognizes risk of arrest

National Constituent Assembly paves way for prosecution of Guaidó

Juan Guaidó says he knows he runs the risk of being arrested for pushing to oust Nicolas Maduro. 

But a defiant Guaidó said Tuesday that he is undeterred. The 35-year-old opposition leader spoke publicly moments after an assembly loyal to Maduro stripped him of his immunity from prosecution.

The move by the National Constituent Assembly paves the way for his prosecution and potential arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president.

Guaidó has backing from more than 50 nations, including the United States, which reject Maduro as illegitimately elected.

Maduro blames Washington for trying to install a puppet government to seize Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

