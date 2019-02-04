Venezuela's interim government to hold aid conference in Washington

WASHINGTON - The interim government challenging Venezuelan socialist Nicolas Maduro says it will hold an international conference to seek emergency humanitarian assistance at the headquarters of the Organization of American States in Washington.

Carlos Vecchio was recently designated as ambassador to Washington by the interim government headed by the opposition leader Juan Guaido and he says that governments, private sector and civil society representatives will attend the Feb. 14 conference

Dozens of countries have now recognized Guaido as interim president, but many others back Maduro, who holds practical power in the country.

At least 3 million Venezuelans have left their country due to an acute shortage of medicines and food.

