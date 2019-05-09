Venezuela's top court accuses Pence of threatening sovereignty

Maikel Moreno, center, the head of the Supreme Court, is a supporter of embattled President Nicolás Maduro, right, and an opponent of Juan Guaidó, the U.S.-recognized interim president. (File Photos by Marco Bello and Eva Marie…

CARACAS, Venezuela - The head of Venezuela's top court says the United States is trying to manipulate the Venezuelan justice system in an attempt to foment a coup.

Maikel Moreno, president of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, spoke Wednesday following U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's remarks that the U.S. would extend sanctions to all members of the Venezuelan court if they continue to be a "political tool" of President Nicolás Maduro.

Moreno says Pence's comments threaten the sovereignty of Venezuela, where a power struggle between Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, has been going on for months.

Pence also said Tuesday that the U.S. lifted sanctions on a top Venezuelan general, Manuel Figuera, who broke ranks with Maduro during Guaidó's failed call last week for a military uprising.

