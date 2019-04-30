Venezuela's UN envoy says Maduro defeated Guaidó

NEW YORK - Venezuela's U.N. ambassador says President Nicolas Maduro has "defeated" opposition leader Juan Guaidó and his supporters, and "the country is right now in a situation of perfect normality."

Samuel Moncada said at a news conference Tuesday that Maduro "has taken the necessary steps to guarantee the security and right to peace of our people." He added: "We have defeated them."

Moncada says the U.N. Security Council should discuss Tuesday's call by Guaidó for a military uprising against Maduro.

He also criticizes U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for not openly supporting Maduro's government against Guaido. Earlier in the day, Guterres urged all sides in Venezuela to exercise "maximum restraint," avoid any violence, take immediate steps to restore calm, and resolve differences peacefully through dialogue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.