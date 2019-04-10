Venezuela's United Nations envoy says US aims for invasion

Samuel Moncada, Venezuela’s permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at the United Nations Security Council on Feb. 28, 2019 in New York City. (File Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS - Venezuela's United Nation's ambassador, a supporter of embattled President Nicolas Maduro, said the country is threatened with war.

Samuel Moncada told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday: "We must stop this war of Donald Trump."

He said the actions causing humanitarian suffering in Venezuela "are the direct fruit of a plan of economic destruction put together by the government of the United States and the United Kingdom."

Moncada said the aim is to strangle the country's economy to provoke "a social implosion that they can then use as a pretext for foreign military intervention."

He called it "a mindboggling inhumane experiment in unconventional warfare" and said it is aimed at importing a "puppet government" led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó

But Moncada said the U.S. has miscalculated because while the Venezuelan people and government are suffering, the "national spirit" has increased under pressure and the armed forces have not broken.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.