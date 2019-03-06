Venezuela used military tribunal to punish German journalist, attorney says

CARACAS, Venezuela - After Venezuelan authorities took Local 10 News Caracas correspondent Cody Weddle from his apartment in Caracas on Tuesday morning, Venezuelan attorneys said there was a concerning precedent.

Carlos Correa, the head of Espacio Publico, a nongovernmental organization that advocates for freedom of the press, said authorities didn't release any updates on Weddle on Tuesday afternoon. The Venezuelan journalists union reported a military counterintelligence agency was interrogating him at their headquarters in Boleita.

Correa said if Weddle's case comes before a military tribunal there are restrictions and attorneys need an authorization to reach him. This is the case of a foreign journalist who was charged in front of a Venezuelan military tribunal about three months ago and remains at the Helicoide prison in Caracas.

German journalist Billy Six marked his 32nd birthday in a Venezuelan prison last Christmas Eve, after Reporters Without Borders and other international organizations called for his release.

Six was reporting for right-wing newspaper Junge Freiheit when he was arrested Nov. 17 in Santa Cruz de Los Tanques. During a Nov. 18 military court hearing, he was accused of espionage, rebellion and violation of security zones.

Six's father, Edward Six, told the New York Times in December that his son didn't commit any of those crimes, he had never held a gun in his life, and there had not been a proper trial.

Agents from Venezuela's Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar detained Weddle and his assistant Carlos Camacho, a Venezuelan citizen. Espacio Publico is providing Weddle, Camacho and Six with legal assistance in Venezuela.

