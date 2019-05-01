Venezuelan authorities break up protest in Caracas' El Paraiso neighborhood

CARACAS, Venezuela - Venezuelan state security forces are using tear gas to disperse protesters opposed to President Nicolás Maduro who have gathered at a middle-class neighborhood in western Caracas Wednesday.

National Guardsmen on motorcycles arrived at the El Paraiso neighborhood as opposition demonstrations got underway.

Some protesters shouted at the agents, saying, "Stop firing at the people!"

Many dispersed after white clouds of tear gas spread through the air while others vowed to remain, waving flags and banging pots.

The protests come a day after opposition leader Juan Guaidó attempted to spur a military uprising against Maduro - though few troops so far have joined his cause.

Maduro supporters are also holding rallies.

