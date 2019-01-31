Venezuelan colonel working to ouster Maduro faces terrorism charges

Retired Col. Oswaldo Garcia Palomo vanished in Venezuela this week, his relatives say.

CARACAS - Venezuelan officials say security forces have taken down a "terrorists" group backed by political opponents plotting to assassinate embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said Thursday that retired National Guard Col. Oswaldo Garcia Palomo was among those detained.

Garcia Palomo has been an outspoken critic of Maduro who for months has openly declared his intentions to amass a military force in exile to remove Maduro from power.

Palomo's wife Sorbay Padilla has said that she last heard from him Sunday after he entered the country clandestinely from Colombia.

Reverol accuses Colombian intelligence, the CIA and exiled Venezuelan lawmaker Julio Borges of being behind the alleged mercenary group.

He says security forces seized two rifles and 500 armbands bearing the letters "OC," which he says stands for "Operation Constitution."

