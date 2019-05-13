Venezuelan general blames Cuba's Castro Communism for crisis

Venezuelan Gen. Ramón Rangel released a video on YouTube calling for the Venezuelan military to guard the oil-rich country's sovereignty from Cuba's influence.

A Venezuelan general said the Communists who are loyal to the late Fidel Castro in Cuba are to blame for the crisis in Venezuela. He said it is time for the Venezuelan military to defend the oil-rich country's sovereignty from Cuba's intervention.

Air Force Gen. Ramón Rangel has joined the group of Hugo Chávez's supporters who oppose embattled President Nicolás Maduro. He said Chávez's death allowed a small group of Castro Communists to have unprecedented access to Venezuela's wealth.

"It is time to rise up," Rangel said in a video published Sunday.

Rangel, who participated in the Nov. 27, 1992 coup attempt under Chávez's orders, referenced the 2017 Venezuelan constitution's article 328 to call out Venezuela's military top brass. He said that continuing his work in Cuba as a manager of a Venezuelan state company was a violation of article 328.

"No more Castro Communism in Venezuela," Rangel said. "We have to be free. We have to be sovereign."

Rangel said he lived in the Communist island for more than six years, after Chávez asked him to work on a joint project. The experience, he said, allowed him to witness how a small group of Castro Communists is affecting the quality of life of the Cuban people.

"The Cuban people have been subjected to the yoke of a Castro-Communist dictatorship for more than 60 years," Rangel said. "They live in conditions of poverty, which they attribute to the blockades, and it is false."

Rangel said the poverty in the oil-rich country is inconceivable and the crisis has forced over 4 million Venezuelans to flee and turn to begging for help in neighboring countries. The United Nations estimates there are 3.4 million Venezuelan refugees worldwide and 5.3 million by the end of 2019.

Rangel did not use the video to recognize Juan Guaidó as interim president or to say that Maduro’s 2018 re-election was a fraud. But his video comes after Guaidó called on a military uprising April 30, and Maduro's loyalists accused 10 National Assembly opposition leaders of treason.

Air Force Gen. Francisco Yanez pledged his allegiance to Guaidó on Feb. 2. Air Force Cmdr. Pedro Juliac has remained loyal to Maduro and shared a picture of Rangel on Twitter denouncing him as an immoral traitor and saying " an "Eagle does not fight with a fly."

ON THE WEB | YOUTUBE

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.