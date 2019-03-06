Venezuelan military judge ordered raid, press union president says

CARACAS, Venezuela - A Venezuelan military judge signed the order to raid Local 10 News Caracas correspondent Cody Weddle's apartment on Tuesday, the Venezuelan journalists' union reported.

Marco Ruiz, the president of the Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores de la Prensa, or SNTP, told a group of reporters they were able to verify the order cited Venezuelan military code.

Ruiz said U.S. diplomats in Caracas don’t have any information about Cody’s detention.

Cody Weddle's assistant Carlos Camacho was also taken into custody

Weddle's assistant Carlos Camacho, a Venezuelan freelancer, was also detained. Authorities released him on Tuesday afternoon.

Venezuelan journalist Ali Dominguez died Tuesday after he vanished and turned up at a hospital in Caracas with head injuries.

The union was in mourning. Venezuelan journalist Alí Domínguez died Tuesday after he vanished on Feb. 18 and turned up with head injuries at the Hospital Domingo Luciani in Caracas.

