Venezuelan Supreme Court says Guaido's interim presidency is illegitimate

CARACAS - A Venezuelan Supreme Court justice says the constitution does not include language for forming a transitional government as opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido claims.

Justice Juan Mendoza read a statement Friday on state TV saying that steps Guaido has taken are therefore null.

Guaido in late January declared that he had a constitutional right to assume the presidency, vowing to oust President Nicolas Maduro and restore democracy.

Justice Mendoza says Guaido is usurping presidential powers.

The pro-Maduro Supreme Court has already barred Guaido from leaving the country and frozen his bank accounts while prosecutors investigate what they call his anti-government activities.

